The 2023 Steel Dog Open

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kaicee Robertson, Director of Marketing and Events at Fetch a Cure along with Renai Bowers, Director of Development stopped by to share more about the upcoming Steel Dog Open happening Thursday, September 14th from noon until 7 pm at the Magnolia Green Golf Course. For more information, visit the Fetch a Cure website.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 15:46:23-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kaicee Robertson, Director of Marketing and Events at Fetch a Cure along with Renai Bowers, Director of Development stopped by to share more about the upcoming Steel Dog Open happening Thursday, September 14th from noon until 7 pm at the Magnolia Green Golf Course. For more information, visit the Fetch a Cure website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.