Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The 2023 Richmond International Film Festival 

Today, Heather Waters, Founder &amp; Producer, Richmond International Film Festival stopped by to share more about what to expect this year at their great lineup of events.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 13:55:18-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Heather Waters, Founder & Producer, Richmond International Film Festival stopped by to share more about what to expect this year at their great lineup of events. Join in the fun happening September 26th through October 1st. For more information, visit the website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!