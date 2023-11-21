Watch Now
The 2023 Richmond Christmas Mother

Majors Christine and Samuel Kim joined us along with Jacquelin Ukrop Aronson to share more about this years’ programs and events.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Majors Christine and Samuel Kim joined us along with Jacquelin Ukrop Aronson to share more about this years’ programs and events. For more information and a full list of this year’s event, visit their website.

