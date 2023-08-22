The 2023 Red Shoe Rendezvous Gala and Golf Tournament 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Red Shoe Rendezvous Gala and Golf Tournament is back! Kerry Blumberg, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond stopped by the show and shared more about the event happening Monday, September 25th and Tuesday, September 26th at The Dominion Club! For more information, visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond website.
