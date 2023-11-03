The 2023 Bizarre Bazaar in partnership with Operation Healing Forces

RICHMOND, Va. --The Bizarre Bazaar has partnered with Operation Healing Forces to host a very special charity night event on Wednesday, November 29th that will feature 450 vendors, a cocktail reception, and door prizes. Your tax deductible donations will benefit Operation Healing Forces (OHF). Tony Markel joined us to share more. “Operation Bizarre Bazaar” to benefit Operation Healing Forces is November 29th at Richmond Raceway. To purchase your tickets, visit this link.

