The 2023 Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads

Eric Lee, Bike MS Committee Member &amp; Co-Captain of the CBS 6 Cycling Team, and Bill Fitzgerald, CBS 6 Anchor and Cyclist, and Liam Winters stopped by to tell us all about this important ride.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 16:11:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An estimated 800 cyclists will hit the road on June 3rd and 4th to make a difference in the lives of the nearly 1 million people in the U.S. living with Multiple Sclerosis. Eric Lee, Bike MS Committee Member & Co-Captain of the CBS 6 Cycling Team, and Bill Fitzgerald, CBS 6 Anchor and Cyclist, and Liam Winters stopped by to tell us all about this important ride. Cyclists will ride 150 to 200 miles over 2 days to change the world for people with MS. Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads happens June 3rd and 4th this year. To register, please call 855-372-1331 or visit Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads on the web. For more information about the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, check them out at nationalMSsociety.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

