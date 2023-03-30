The 2023 All White Gospel Concert

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for a special evening of worship featuring Mervin Mayo. Shawn Heckstall and Veronica The Singer stopped by to share more about this special event happening April 6th from 7:30 pm until 9:30 pm at 305 East Nine Mile Road in Henrico. For more information, find their event on eventbrite.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 14:21:12-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for a special evening of worship featuring Mervin Mayo. Shawn Heckstall and Veronica The Singer stopped by to share more about this special event happening April 6th from 7:30 pm until 9:30 pm at 305 East Nine Mile Road in Henrico. For more information, find their event on eventbrite.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.