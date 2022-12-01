RICHMOND, Va. -- A holiday season is here and the Tacky Light Run is back! Nan Callahan, PR, and communications manager with Sports Backers & Leslie Parpart, community relations director with CarMax stopped by to speak with us about the 2022 CarMax Tacky Light Run.

Register Today for The Car Max Tacky Light run happening Saturday, December 10th at Midlothian Mines Park and the Walton Park neighborhood.

For more information about the event and to participate, visit Sports Backers website, the Facebook page for the event, or call 804-285-9495.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS*}

