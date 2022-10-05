The 2022 American Heart Association’s Richmond Heart Walk

RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Heart Association continues to do its very best to support those with heart related disease in our communities. Today we were joined by Jess Hill, Development Director of Richmond American Heart Association and Scott Golden, Community Engagement Leader at Performance Food Group who shared more about this year’s Heart Walk and the ways to support their mission. Join in the fun October 22rd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.at Libby Mill Midtown. For more information give them a call at 804-965-6522. Vist online at richmondvaheartwalk.org and on social media @AmericanHeartVA.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION}

