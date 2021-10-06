The 2021 Virginia Children’s Book Festival 

RICHMOND, Va. -- For about a decade the Virginia Children’s Book Festival has been granting children around the commonwealth the opportunity to have access to books and nurture their love for reading. Juanita Giles, Executive Director of Virginia Children’s Book Festival joins us to share more about this year’s virtual event. To register for free visit their website, and select “Register Now”.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 15:44:48-04
