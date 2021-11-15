Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The 2021 Illuminate Light Show

items.[0].videoTitle
Jessica went out to visit with Santa Claus himself who shared more about the event coming up at Meadow Event Park in Doswell!
Posted at 1:16 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 13:16:28-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Illuminate Light Show returns for another year! Jessica went out to visit with Santa Claus himself who shared more about the event coming up at Meadow Event Park in Doswell! Join in the fun and support Mason’s Toy Box, an organization providing gifts for children experiencing medical hardships.
The show opens today and runs Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, beginning at 5 p.m., now through January 2nd. Bring at least one new, unwrapped toy and receive $5.00 off admission. For more information, visit the website.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!