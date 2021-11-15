The 2021 Illuminate Light Show

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Illuminate Light Show returns for another year! Jessica went out to visit with Santa Claus himself who shared more about the event coming up at Meadow Event Park in Doswell! Join in the fun and support Mason’s Toy Box, an organization providing gifts for children experiencing medical hardships.

The show opens today and runs Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, beginning at 5 p.m., now through January 2nd. Bring at least one new, unwrapped toy and receive $5.00 off admission. For more information, visit the website .

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW}

