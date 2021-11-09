Watch
The 2021 Henrico Christmas Mother

Posted at 3:32 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 15:32:04-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- For several years Henrico Christmas Mother has been instrumental in providing care, gifts, and more to those in need in our community. Today, Blanche Moore, this year’s Henrico Christmas Mother is here to share more about the mission and goal set for this year. For more information, visit their website

