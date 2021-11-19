Watch
The 2021 Carmax Tacky Light Run

Pete Woody, PR, and communications manager with Sports Backers &amp; Leslie Parpart, community relations director with CarMax speak with us about the 2021 CarMax Tacky Light Run.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Nov 19, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- A holiday season is here and the Tacky Light Run is back! Pete Woody, PR, and communications manager with Sports Backers & Leslie Parpart, community relations director with CarMax speak with us about the 2021 CarMax Tacky Light Run.

Register Today for The Car Max Tacky Light run happening Saturday, December 11 at Midlothian Mines Park and the Walton Park neighborhood.

For more information about the event and to participate, visit Sports Backers website, the Facebook page for the event, or call 804-285-9495.

