Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The 17th Annual Beyond Bags event

Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 12:17:28-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2024 Beyond Bags Event presented by CancerLINC is around the corner. Caitllin Olszweski stopped by to share more along with Nikki Miller, the event’s co-chair. Join in the fun happening April 11th from 6-9 pm at the Virginia Museum History and Culture. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!