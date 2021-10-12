The 15th Annual HIGHER Ground Women’s Leadership Conference brought to you by GEHLI

RICHMOND, Va. -- For years The Grace E Harris Leadership Institute of the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs of Virginia Commonwealth University has been doing its part to pour into leaders in our community. In this interview, Dr. Nakeina E. Douglas-Glenn, Director of The Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute joined us to share more about their upcoming HIGHER Ground Women's Leadership Conference.Maribel Castaneda, a 2019 graduate of the HIGHER Ground Leadership Program shares some of her experience as well.

Tune in virtually, Friday, November 5th to hear from numerous insightful and inspirational women. For more information, give GEHLI a call at 804-827-1169 or visit their website . Also, connect with them on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

