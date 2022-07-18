RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride returns for another year of fun. Meghan Keogh, Director of Events at Sports Backers stopped by to share more about the upcoming event and how you can participate in the scenic ride that goes through Lakeside, Bryan Park, and Scott’s Addition before finishing at Sports Backers Stadium with a street-festival style celebration for participants.

The 14th annual Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride takes place on Friday, August 5, 5:30pm packet pick-up and pre-ride party, Family Ride at 8pm, Full Course Ride at 8:15pm. Registration is now open. For more information, visit the Sports Backers website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS*}

