RICHMOND, Va. -- The 13th Annual Richmond Mom Prom is quickly approaching. The event’s organizers joined us this morning to share more about the fun-filled event happening March 8th at 7 pm at the Richmond Downtown Marriott. For more information, and to purchase tickets, you can visit their Eventbrite link.
