The 12th Annual Jazz4Justice Concert

RICHMOND, Va. -- Taylor Barnett, D.M.A, Director of Jazz Studies at VCU joined us live along with vocalist Desiree Roots to share more about the upcoming Jazz4Justice concert happening Thursday, March 5th at 7:30 PM at the VCU Singleton Center. For more information, visit their website.

