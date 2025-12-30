Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Test your knowledge of Virginia with new video series "Historically Correct"

Nicholas Ferroni and Cheryl Wilson stop by to talk about the project with Virginia's 250th.
RICHMOND, Va. -- How well do you know Virginia history? A new video series is bringing history to life, right where it all happened. The second season of “Historically Correct" is all about Virginia!

Educator Nicholas Ferroni is host of the show. He’s been traveling to historic sites and battlefields to present little-known facts and give visitors a pop quiz.

Episodes so far have covered Willamsburg, Scotchtown and Richmond. It’s a project from the American Battlefield Trust with support from the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission.

Ferroni stopped by our studio with VA250 executive director Cheryl Wilson to talk about the series — and put our knowledge to the test!

