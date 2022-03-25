Tax Season is upon Us

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you expecting a big refund this year? Mark Seibert, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt, tells Cory that refunds are generally up this year. Also, the IRS is experiencing staffing shortages, but if you file electronically your refund should be processed quickly. For more information, check out the Jackson Hewitt website.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 12:41:31-04
