Tapping for Emotional Clearing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Do you tend to bury your difficult emotions? Would you like to work through your emotions and move beyond those feelings? Life and meditation coach Ryan Haddon walks Jessica through a tapping technique that can help us all achieve emotional freedom. If you do give this a try, make sure to tap both your left and right sides. To learn more about this exercise and Ryan, please visit ryanhaddon.com.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 12:53:32-04
