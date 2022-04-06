Watch
Tapping for Emotional Clearing

Life coach Ryan Haddon demonstrates a tapping technique that can help us achieve emotional freedom.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Do you tend to bury your difficult emotions? Would you like to work through your emotions and move beyond those feelings? Life and meditation coach Ryan Haddon walks Jessica through a tapping technique that can help us all achieve emotional freedom. If you do give this a try, make sure to tap both your left and right sides. To learn more about this exercise and Ryan, please visit ryanhaddon.com.

