Tap into your boredom and make the most of the moment

Today, friend to the show, Mitchell Creasy shares a few ways to tap into our boredom to maximize the moment.
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 05, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- July is Anti-Boredom Month! Today, friend to the show, Mitchell Creasy shares a few ways to tap into our boredom to maximize the moment. For more information on Mitchell, visit his website.

