TAP into Transit Day is July 14th

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for July 14th! That’s when TAP into Transit Day will take place.

The event serves as a community fundraiser supporting the future of Open Access transit in the Richmond region through the Transit Access Partnership (TAP).

GRTC communications manager Ashley Potter stopped by to talk about what you can expect at this year’s event.

Join GRTC riders, community partners, regional leaders, artists and advocates for an evening highlighting how public transportation connects people to opportunity.

It’s all happening at Main Street Station (1500 E. Main Street) in Richmond on July 14 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is FREE to attend. Click here for more information.

Learn more about GRTC by clicking here.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRTC*}