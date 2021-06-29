Watch
Taking steps toward financial independence

Jeremy Shipp, CFP, CLU, RICP, WMCP, of Retirement Capital Planners, L.L.C joins us live to share his insight and tips on securing financial independence.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 29, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- In honor of July 4th, today is all about financial independence. Jeremy Shipp, CFP, CLU, RICP, WMCP, of Retirement Capital Planners, LLC joins us live to share his insight and tips on securing financial independence. For more information on Jeremy and Retirement Capital Planners, visit their website.

