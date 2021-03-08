Take your next steps with Bryant and Stratton College

Menu

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College, shares with us the many options available for those considering taking their next steps with Bryant and Stratton College.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The academic year is coming to the end and graduation is quickly approaching. Bryant & Stratton College has a number of great options in high-demand fields for highschool graduates. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, shares with us the many options available for those considering taking their next steps with Bryant and Stratton College. Beth also shares information on an upcoming “Lunch and Learn” for those interested in a career in business or information technology, March 17th from Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Spring 2021 classes start on Wednesday, May 5th. For more information about the Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

