Take the ‘Chip Check’ with your family to identify lead hazards

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lead hazards aren't just found inside older homes. Lead can also be present in soil and around exterior painted surfaces. With National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week coming up this month, the Virginia Department of Health encourages families to take the "Chip Check" outside, too. As you garden, do yardwork, and enjoy the outdoors this fall, check for peeling or chipping paint and other potential lead hazards around your home. Janine Kerr, Health Educator with the Virginia Department of Health’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, stopped by our studio to share tips on how you can keep your family safe.

Click here to learn more about the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH*}