Surviving pandemic motherhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Navigating the pandemic as a parent can be a challenge. Our friend Deborah Porter of Mom’s Mentoring Circle stopped by to share a few stats and tips for navigating this challenging time. For more information, check out her website.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 10:40:44-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Navigating the pandemic as a parent can be a challenge. Our friend Deborah Porter of Mom’s Mentoring Circle stopped by to share a few stats and tips for navigating this challenging time. For more information, check out her website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.