Support the efforts of Father Christmas this Holiday Season

RICHMOND, Va. --The Relationship Foundation of Virginia realizes that the strength of our communities starts with the family. Executive Director Chris Beach filled us in on their “Father Christmas” initiative that hopes to shine a spotlight on outstanding fathers in the community and support them and their families this season. For more information on how to Sponsor a Dad, Adopt a Family, or make a donation, visit the Father Christmas website.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:20:09-05
RICHMOND, Va. --The Relationship Foundation of Virginia realizes that the strength of our communities starts with the family. Executive Director Chris Beach filled us in on their “Father Christmas” initiative that hopes to shine a spotlight on outstanding fathers in the community and support them and their families this season. For more information on how to Sponsor a Dad, Adopt a Family, or make a donation, visit the Father Christmas website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.