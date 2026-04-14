Support Ronald McDonald House Charities by purchasing Happy Meals through April 17

RICHMOND, Va. -- Local McDonald’s restaurants are giving the community an easy way to support families of sick children through the Happy Meals for the House fundraiser. Now through April 17, 10% of every Happy Meal sold will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Richmond.

RMHC offers a home-away-from-home for families while their children receive medical care, providing meals, lodging, and support so parents can focus on what matters most. In 2025, RMHC served 30,000 meals and accommodated 700 families in need.

McDonald’s is also partnering with the Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund to award 60 scholarships to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Virginia. Eligible students can apply online.

By enjoying a Happy Meal or rounding up your purchase during this campaign, you can help RMHC continue its mission.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY YOUR LOCAL MCDONALDS*}

