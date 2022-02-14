Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Super Bowl Commercials: Hits & Misses

items.[0].videoTitle
Dave Saunders, from Madison + Main, stops by with a list of his favorites and a couple of spots that missed the mark.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 13:36:31-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Did you watch the big game? Did you have a favorite commercial? Dave Saunders from Madison + Main stops by with a list of his favorites and a couple of spots that missed the mark. He loved General Motors, Pringles and Rocket Mortgage. T-Mobile and Sketchers were not his favorites. To learn more about Madison + Main, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!