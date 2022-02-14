Super Bowl Commercials: Hits & Misses

RICHMOND, Va. -- Did you watch the big game? Did you have a favorite commercial? Dave Saunders from Madison + Main stops by with a list of his favorites and a couple of spots that missed the mark. He loved General Motors, Pringles and Rocket Mortgage. T-Mobile and Sketchers were not his favorites. To learn more about Madison + Main, visit their website.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 13:36:31-05
