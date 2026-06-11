Sunday’s Best Farmers Market at Regency Square Mall 

RICHMOND, Va. --Richmond is getting a fresh new Sunday tradition — the Sunday’s Best Farmers Market launches June 14, bringing a vibrant mix of local flavors, artisan goods, and family fun indoors at Regency Square Mall. This year-round market will run every Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Presented by Herbetarian LLC — a family-owned business since 2018 specializing in over 300 herbs and DIY natural products — Sunday’s Best will offer a diverse shopping experience. Top Herbitarian favorites like sea moss (packed with 92 of the body’s 102 essential minerals) and soursop teas will be among the health-boosting finds, alongside a variety of gels, capsules, and raw ingredients.

The market’s inclusive spirit and climate-controlled setting make it a perfect stop for all ages year-round.

Sunday, June 14, 2026 – Noon to 6 p.m.Regency Square Mall – Indoor Market SpaceHerbetarian LLC: 804‑461‑6873 Herbetarian Website & Social Media

Come for the flavors, stay for the community — Sunday’s Best will make your weekends unforgettable.

{*HERBETARIAN PRESENTS SUNDAY'S BEST FARMERS MARKET AT REGENCY MALL*}

