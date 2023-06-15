Summer Styles and Trends with Janie Medley 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend Janie Medley stopped by to share a few style tips and trends to implement this summer. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow@Medleystyle on Instagram and TikTok.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 12:59:16-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend Janie Medley stopped by to share a few style tips and trends to implement this summer. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow@Medleystyle on Instagram and TikTok.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.