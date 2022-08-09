Summer Road Trip “Must Haves”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Let’s hit the road! Adeina Anderson of CreativeLifestyles.TV, is here with some road trip essentials perfect for your last trip of the summer! For more information, check out Adeina’s website.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 11:51:48-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Let’s hit the road! Adeina Anderson of CreativeLifestyles.TV, is here with some road trip essentials perfect for your last trip of the summer! For more information, check out Adeina’s website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.