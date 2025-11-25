Stylish Thanksgiving looks for men by The Stephen Collection

RICHMOND, Va. -- Show up to Thanksgiving dinner in style! Fashion designer, business owner and entrepreneur Stephen Adkins stopped by our studio with a few models to share on-trend looks for the holiday.

He brought along a few pieces from his brand The Stephen Collection.

Stephen says to keep in mind these key elements when putting together your outfit: comfort, fall-inspired colors, layering, texture and the fact there will likely be lots of photos taken.

To browse and shop The Stephen Collection, click here. You can find it on Instagram at @thestephencollection. For more fashion inspiration, follow @adkins.stephen on Instagram. You can also contact Stephen by phone at 804-301-4749.