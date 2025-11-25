Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Stylish Thanksgiving looks for men by The Stephen Collection

Fashion designer, business owner and entrepreneur Stephen Adkins stopped by our studio with a few models to share on-trend looks for the holiday.
Stylish Thanksgiving looks for men by The Stephen Collection
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Show up to Thanksgiving dinner in style! Fashion designer, business owner and entrepreneur Stephen Adkins stopped by our studio with a few models to share on-trend looks for the holiday.

He brought along a few pieces from his brand The Stephen Collection.

Stephen says to keep in mind these key elements when putting together your outfit: comfort, fall-inspired colors, layering, texture and the fact there will likely be lots of photos taken.

To browse and shop The Stephen Collection, click here. You can find it on Instagram at @thestephencollection. For more fashion inspiration, follow @adkins.stephen on Instagram. You can also contact Stephen by phone at 804-301-4749.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM480x360.jpg

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!