Strengthening families with Family Lifeline

RICHMOND, Va. --Family Lifeline's works to strengthen the overall well-being and independence of families in our community. The annual fundraising luncheon, Spring Give, is happening this Thursday, May 5th. Jessica spoke to Katina Williams, President and C.E.O of the organization who shared more about the great work of Family Lifeline. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 1:51 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 13:51:31-04
