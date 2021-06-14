Strengthen your relationships with effective communication

RICHMOND, Va. -- Communication is essential in healthy relationships. Today, Eric Rittmeyer, former Marine, author, and mental toughness and emotional intelligence expert shares five tips to communicate more effectively. For more information on Eric, visit his website.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 13:16:30-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Communication is essential in healthy relationships. Today, Eric Rittmeyer, former Marine, author, and mental toughness and emotional intelligence expert shares five tips to communicate more effectively. For more information on Eric, visit his website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.