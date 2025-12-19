Stories from Foster Families: A Series of Notes Passed with Love - The Lyttle Family

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are excited to premiere a new video series from the Virginia Department of Social Services called Stories from Foster Families: A Series of Notes Passed with Love. The first video features the Lyttle family. They talk about the hard moments of foster care, the joy, the deep love, working with families on the path to reunification, and building a community around the children in their care. Their experience highlights what Virginia believes at its core: every child deserves family.

The Lyttles show exactly what fostering looks like in real life — love, stability, and keeping children connected to the people who matter most. They emphasize loving hard, supporting siblings, staying connected with the child’s family, and embracing the goal of children going home. And that goal matters — because every day without permanency can affect a child’s well-being, their future, and their sense of who they are.

In Virginia, the priority is making sure no child feels invisible or forgotten. We need caring adults, like the Lyttles, single or partnered, renters or homeowners, with or without kids of their own, to open their hearts and homes.

The need for foster parents is immediate, and the impact is life-changing. You can learn more and find other family stories like the Lyttles at Stories.FosterVA.com.

You can also call 1-888-2-FOSTER and find the department on Facebook and Instagram.

