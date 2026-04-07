Step up to the plate at the new CarMax Park – home of the Richmond Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. -- Baseball in Richmond has a brand-new home! The Richmond Flying Squirrels are kicking off the season with the grand opening of CarMax Park, a state-of-the-art ballpark designed to bring fans closer than ever to the action. General Manager Anthony Opperman says the larger footprint, narrow diamond, and immersive fan features make every seat the best seat in the house.

Join the excitement, savor the upgraded food and atmosphere, and be part of this historic moment for Richmond baseball.