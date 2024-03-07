Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Step into spring with an updated look- makeup tips from AJ SLAYZ

Posted at 3:17 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 15:17:20-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- AJ SLAYZ, local makeup artist and creator stopped by to share a couple tips and inspiration to elevate your makeup for Spring! For more information on AJ, check out his instagram, @slayzfaces.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!