‘Step into History’ with this immersive scavenger hunt at Henricus Historical Park

CHESTER, Va. -- This July, you can step into history and experience Henricus Historical park in a whole new way through a FREE immersive scavenger hunt!

Choose a character. Follow their story. Walk the paths of early settlers and uncover the lives that shaped Chesterfield history 250 years ago.

Virginia This Morning’s Kristen Luehrs and Evanne Armour visited the park with their kids for this unique experience.

You can take part in the self-guided, immersive scavenger hunt now through the end of July.

Be sure to scan the QR code at the end of your character’s story and complete the form. Prizes will be rewarded!

Click here for more information and to get started!

Henricus Historical Park is located at 251 Henricus Park Road in Chester. Admission is FREE. It's open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last entrance into the historic site is at 4 p.m. to allow visitors ample time to tour.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EXPERIENCE CHESTERFIELD*}