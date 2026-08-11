Steeping Kindness: Henrico teen's KIND TEA is brewing awareness and change 🍵

HENRICO, Va. -- Mykhailo (Misha) Yelizarov is on a mission to serve kindness in every cup.

“I like tea so much,” he said.

He just graduated from Godwin High School but already has several years under his belt as founder of KIND TEA.

It’s a brand he started back in Ukraine when he was just 11 years old. Today, he’s 19 and has been selling the tea in the U.S. since 2022.

He hand packs and sells the natural, loose-leaf tea on Etsy, Instagram and at Art Corner Cafe in Henrico County.

Misha lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It’s a condition that weakens his muscles and impacts daily life.

He says this project helps him stay strong and share something meaningful with others. He wants to show other people with the same genetic disorder that they, too, can accomplish big things.

“I want to show them don’t give up, just try,” he said.

And when you try KIND TEA, he hopes you can feel that passion.

“I want people just feel warm inside and feel kindness when drinking tea,” Misha said. “I bring you my love and bring my kindness.”

Click here to find KIND TEA on Etsy and click here for their Instagram page.

Art Corner Cafe is located at 1123 Gaskins Rd Suit B300.