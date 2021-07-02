RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 vaccination numbers are on the rise and life is looking a bit more familiar. Dr. Danny Avula, Director of Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments joins our Andrias White Murdaugh with some tips and things to consider as we navigate this new period on our way back to normalcy. For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Health website.
Stay safe this summer with tips from Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 13:55:29-04
