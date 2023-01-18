Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Stay off your ladders for good and protect your gutters

Owner of MR. FIX-IT, Mark Binshtok, shares the benefits of protecting your home with Gutter Helmet.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 13:41:51-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Keep your gutters clean all year long and stay off that ladder for good! Owner of MR. FIX-IT, Mark Binshtok, shares the benefits of protecting your home with Gutter Helmet.

MR. FIX-IT’S new payment relief option offers the customers zero deposit, zero payments, and zero interest for 12 months! Receive a FREE estimate by calling 804-726-8009 in Richmond, 540-446-5070 in Fredericksburg, or 757-561-2098 in Williamsburg. Learn more by visiting their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MR. FIX-IT*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!