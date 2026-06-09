Stay cool & snack smart this Summer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hot Virginia summers call for hydration and wholesome snacks — and registered dietitian & author Carissa Galloway has you covered.

Sun Sweet’s Plum Good® Juice – made from premium California plums, this refreshing sip is low in calories yet packed with vitamin C, fiber, and zinc. Available in 48‑oz bottles or handy 7.5‑oz cans, it’s a delicious way to keep your fluids interesting. Learn more at www.sunsweet.com .

. Wonderful® Pistachios – a complete plant protein with plenty of fiber, pistachios make a smart snack any time of day. Explore flavors at www.wonderfulpistachios.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ZEST COMMUNICATIONS*}

