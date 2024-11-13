Watch Now
State of Diabetes Expo coming to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rhodes B. Ritenour, VP of External & Regulatory Affairs at Bon Secours Health System stopped by to share more about the upcoming American Diabetes Association State of Diabetes Expo. The event is happening November 14th at the Bon Secours Training Facility. For more information, visit their website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

