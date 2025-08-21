Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Start1Spark helps Middle School Students Stay after School 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amber Lancaster, founder of Start1Spark joined us to share a bit more about their program and donation options for the upcoming school year. Donations are now being accepted for the school year. For more information, visit their website.

