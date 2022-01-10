Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Start your year by enrolling in classes at Bryant & Stratton

items.[0].videoTitle
Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs Bryant &amp; Stratton has to offer, and information on the Healthcare programs offered at the Richmond Campus.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 13:30:53-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Winter semester is quickly approaching but there is still time to enroll at Bryant & Stratton College. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs Bryant & Stratton has to offer, and information on the Healthcare programs offered at the Richmond Campus.

There’s still time to apply! Bryant & Stratton College’s rapid registration days are happening now through January 21st. Winter 2022 classes start on Wednesday, January 12th. For more information about the Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!