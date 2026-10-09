Start your spooky season hunt for costumes, decor at Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Halloween is on the horizon, and it’s the perfect time to come to Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia to shop for your next costume.

Virginia This Morning met chief communications officer Laura Faison at the store in Short Pump to check out some of the clothing, costumes and home decor that’ll get you ready for spooky season.

She shared why Goodwill is a great place to start your Halloween shopping, ways shopping at the store helps give back to the community and GoodPerks, a free loyalty program where shoppers can earn rewards on their purchases.

You can visit the store at 4200 Tom Leonard Drive in Henrico. Give them a call at 804-823-8215 or visit online.

{***THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GOODWILL OF CENTRAL AND COASTAL VIRGINIA***}