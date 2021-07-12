Watch
Start your career in Business and I.T. with Bryant & Stratton College

Bryant &amp; Stratton College makes it easy to change your career and continue your education with numerous programs, courses and certificates.
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 15:20:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bryant & Stratton College makes it easy to change your career and continue your education with numerous programs, courses and certificates.

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs Bryant & Stratton has to offer, including their business and information technology courses.

Beth also shares information on an upcoming Open House for those interested in a career in Business and I.T. It will take place July 21st from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Richmond Campus.

Fall 2021 classes start on Wednesday, September 8th. For more information about the Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

