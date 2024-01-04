Start the new year with these suggestions from Steph Walters! 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lifestyle expert, Stephanie Walters stopped by to share her tips and recommendations to have the new year start on a great foot! You can connect with Steph at StephWaltersTV.com and follow her on social media @StephWalterstv.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 14:27:18-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Lifestyle expert, Stephanie Walters stopped by to share her tips and recommendations to have the new year start on a great foot! You can connect with Steph at StephWaltersTV.com and follow her on social media @StephWalterstv.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.